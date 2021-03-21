EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a gorgeous weekend full of sunshine and mild temperatures, clouds and rain return for the workweek.
Our temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 60s in most locations this afternoon. We will fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, then our temperatures will begin to level out some as clouds build in after midnight. We will bottom out in the low to mid 40s by Monday morning.
Monday will be partly cloudy, but a warm breeze from the south-southeast will still send our temperatures into the upper 60s. A stray shower is possible Monday, but I think most of us will stay dry until at least Monday night if not Tuesday.
Scattered showers are likely Tuesday as a low pressure system passes to our northwest. It will also be breezy throughout the day with winds from the southeast at around 10 to 18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up a half-inch of rain or less, although higher amounts are possible if you get caught in an isolated downpour or thunderstorm. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
A few showers may linger into Wednesday morning, especially east of I-69, but it looks like we will get some sunshine by Wednesday afternoon. That sunshine paired with a southwesterly wind will push our temperatures into the low 70s Wednesday.
By Thursday, another low pressure system will be moving into our region from the southwest. Showers are likely, and heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible. We could pick up 1 to 1.5 inches of rain as the center of that low is expected to pass almost directly over the Tri-State Thursday evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
That rain will likely push off to our north-northeast by Friday morning, but another system could bring us more rain Saturday evening into Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Friday, mid 60s Saturday, then back into the low 60s Sunday.
