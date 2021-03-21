Clouds and rain return for the workweek

Scattered showers are likely Tuesday as a low pressure system passes to our northwest. It will also be breezy throughout the day with winds from the southeast at around 10 to 18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up a half-inch of rain or less, although higher amounts are possible if you get caught in an isolated downpour or thunderstorm. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.