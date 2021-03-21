Aces Track & Field Smashes Records at Bill Cornell Invite

CARBONDALE, IL. (WFIE) - Multiple school records fell at the Bill Cornell Invite as the University of Evansville track and field team closed out the first outdoor meet of the season.
Continuing where she left off during indoor season, Anna Lowry broke two school records, including the 1500-meter run, finishing second at 4:36.57, and the 5,000-meter at 17:01.17, also taking second, both times rank as the fastest in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. Her 5K time currently sits as the 16th fastest in the NCAA.
Trey Riggs posted a program record in the 110-meter hurdles at a time of 14.66, which helped him finish second in the event. Riggs also took first in the long jump at 6.83-meters, which also ranks as the best mark in the MVC.
Taiza Alexander took down her own school record in the long jump with a mark of 5.41-meters, finishing in fourth.
Evansville will next be in action at the Bill Smith Open hosted by Vincennes University on March 27.
