Warehouse catches fire overnight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews spent at least three hours at a commercial business early Saturday morning.
They were called out shortly before 3:30 a.m. to Tri-State Resource Recovery on Harriet Street.
Crews say they found a large pile of paper and cardboard in the middle of the warehouse on fire.
It took about an hour to get the flames out, but crews stayed on scene for a few more hours because of smoldering bundles of compacted cardboard.
It’s still under investigation, but officials say the cause will likely be undetermined due the amount of overhaul needed to get the fire out.
Some of the streets in the area were closed while crews worked to get the fire out.
