Sunny Sunday, rain likely Tuesday & Thursday

Temperatures climbed into the low to mid 60s this afternoon under ample sunshine! Our skies will remain clear overnight, which means all the heat we picked up from the sun throughout the day will lift right back out into the atmosphere once the sun sets. As a result, our temperatures will quickly fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening and will continue to fall through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 30s by Sunday morning.