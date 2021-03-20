Sunny Sunday, rain likely Tuesday & Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Spring officially started this morning, kicking off a gorgeous weekend, but we have plenty of spring showers in the workweek forecast.
Temperatures climbed into the low to mid 60s this afternoon under ample sunshine! Our skies will remain clear overnight, which means all the heat we picked up from the sun throughout the day will lift right back out into the atmosphere once the sun sets. As a result, our temperatures will quickly fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening and will continue to fall through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 30s by Sunday morning.
After a bit of a chilly start, Sunday will be another beautiful day with high temperatures in the mid 60s and plenty of sunshine! A few clouds will start to roll in Sunday evening and will continue to gradually increase throughout the night. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s Sunday night.
Monday will be partly cloudy, but a warm breeze from the south-southeast will help our temperatures climb into the upper 60s. A stray shower is possible Monday evening and into the overnight hours, but most of us will stay dry until Tuesday.
A low pressure system will pass to our northwest Tuesday. Although the center of that low is not expected to hit the Tri-State directly, there is a good chance we will get caught in some of the rain from that system Tuesday, and some of it may even carry over into Wednesday morning.
As that system pushes off to the north-northeast, another system riding along that same wave of energy will move in from the south-southwest. That will bring us another round of rain Thursday, and some of that could linger into Friday morning.
Pockets of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible with both of those systems, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday but will dip into the lower 60s Thursday and Friday. Typically, our high temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s this time of year.
