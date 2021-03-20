Southridge ready to make history in 2A semistate

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Only one local team remains left standing in the hunt for the IHSAA boys basketball state championship.
The Southridge Raiders have pieced together a gritty run through the postseason, placing themselves into position to win the Class 2A semistate title on Saturday.
“There’s a lot of different dynamics that go into that in terms of making history at the school,” Southridge head coach Mark Rohrer said.
“These seniors really leaving a legacy and going out the way they’ve always dreamt because this wasn’t a situation that just happened overnight,” Rohrer continued. “This has been years of preparation, years of work, years before I even got to Southridge, with the former coaches, the feeder coaches, the people that took them to travel tournaments in third and fourth grade - everybody’s had a hand in this.”
Southridge’s current playoff run ties the farthest that any team has advanced in school history.
However, the Raiders aren’t shy when it comes to postseason success. Some players on the 2020-21 basketball roster have competed and even won state championships for both football and baseball.
“We’re just gonna go out, the lights aren’t gonna be too bright for us to go out, the stage isn’t going to be too big for us, just go out, play our game, execute the right way and see if we can get this thing done tomorrow at Washington,” Rohrer said.
14 Sports will be at the Hatchet House on Saturday evening as Southridge (17-10) will face Parke Heritage (26-3) in the Class 2A semistate title game.
Tip-off at Washington High School is slated for 4:30 p.m.
