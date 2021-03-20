Showplace Cinemas reopens in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - For those looking to give their Netflix subscription a rest, Showplace Cinemas in Newburgh opened back up on Friday.
All Showplace Cinemas locations closed last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After briefly reopening in September, the movie theater chain has kept its doors closed ever since.
With cinemas in bigger cities reopening, more screens across the country will soon follow suit.
Showplace Cinema East is also open in Evansville.
However, Showplace Cinemas North and Showplace Cinemas in Henderson remains closed.
