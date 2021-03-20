ISP: Car goes down embankment, catches fire on I-64

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash along Interstate 64 on Friday evening.
According to Sgt. Henderson, a car vs. semi accident occurred at the 64.5 mile marker eastbound, resulting in a car driving off into an embankment and catching on fire.
ISP officials say the driver of the car was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital. No word yet of the severity of the injuries.
Sgt. Henderson says crews are cleaning up the crash site now and should be finished soon.
In the meantime, officials warn drivers to expect temporary closures and delays in the area
