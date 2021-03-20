Ill. reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths, none local

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Saturday, Illinois health officials reported 1,962 new coronavirus and 25 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,220,432 total cases and 21,059 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there is one new case in Wayne County, three new cases in White County, one new case in Wabash County, and zero new cases in Edwards County.
There were no new deaths reported in our local counties.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday new essential workers that will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of the universal eligibility on April 12.
Beginning Monday, March 22, higher education staff, government workers, and media will be eligible for vaccination.
Beginning Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,698 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,645 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,314 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 537 cases, 12 deaths
