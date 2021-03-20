HPD: Gun, marijuana found inside teen’s car at school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police brought a teenager into custody on Friday after officers say staff members at Henderson County High School found a handgun, ammunition and marijuana in his car.
According to the Henderson Police Department, the boy was suspected of “unauthorized activity” and school official were alerted shortly afterward.
Police say when school officials decided to search the suspect’s car, they found a handgun with two magazines, 15 grams of marijuana, and six e-cigarette marijuana cartridges.
The teen was taken to McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
HPD can’t comment further since the investigation involves a juvenile.
