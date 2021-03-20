Hoosiers 40+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday

INDIANA (WFIE) - Hoosiers ages 40 and older will be eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.
This expansion of eligibility to include those ages 40 to 44 will make the vaccine available to more than 400,000 additional Hoosiers.
Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available starting Monday.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.
Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.
