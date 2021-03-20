Health Dept. reports one new COVID-19 death in Henderson Co.

KENTUCKY, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday, the Green River District Health Department reported 47 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new death.
The cases include 29 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County, one in Union County, and four in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related death was a resident of Henderson County.
Gov. Beshear revealed Thursday the state is expanding Group 1C of vaccine rollout for Kentuckians ages 50 and older. State residents in this age group will be allowed to schedule vaccine appointments starting on Monday.
He also says that state officials are striving for people ages 16 and older to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 12.
Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,772 cases, 173 deaths, 8,838 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,817 cases, 55 deaths, 2,707 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,945 cases, 129 deaths, 3,675 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,421 cases, 51 deaths, 2,182 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,322 cases, 70 deaths, 3,769 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,160 cases, 19 deaths, 1,016 recovered
- McLean Co. - 832 cases, 28 deaths, 762 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,227 cases, 14 deaths, 1,130 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 793 cases, 16 deaths, 705 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.