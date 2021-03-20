GRADSA creates basketball league for individuals with Down syndrome

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A local organization started a basketball league for children and young adults with developmental disabilities.
The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association (GRADSA) is creating the first basketball league in Kentucky for individuals with Down syndrome.
There will be a league for children ages 6-12, and another league for ages 13 and older.
Players will be able to choose their team names and colors for their uniforms.
First Baptist Church in Owensboro has offered their gym to be the home court for the league.
They plan to start practices this July.
Organizers say they want all children with down syndrome to have the chance to learn about basketball, and have a new extracurricular activity to be a part of.
“Our kids around the age of six usually start needing some kind of extracurricular activity to do, and their peers usually have plenty of opportunities,” GRADSA Executive Director Tiffany Thrash said. “So for me, I’m just thankful and excited to be able to offer this to our individuals with down syndrome as well.”
Thrash says she hopes this league will expand across the state so individuals with down syndrome from other cities can be a part of this league.
If you are interesting in signing someone up for this league, you are asked to contact the GRADSA office.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.