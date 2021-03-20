Friday marks 1 year since first confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - One year to the day has passed since the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Tri-State.
People across our communities have lost family members, friends, jobs and businesses.
On March 19, 2020, only a handful of cases were confirmed in our coverage areas in Indiana and Kentucky.
12 months later, this number has grown by the thousands.
One year ago, three COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in our area. The Green River District Health Department reported a couple of cases, including one each in Henderson and Daviess Counties. Vanderburgh County in Indiana added a third.
“I just remember everybody just waiting for that first case,” Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department recalled. “We had several people in the hospital that were pretty symptomatic that were potential cases.”
Since the first case, Herr says more than 21,500 additional people have caught the virus. As of March 19, 386 people have died in Vanderburgh County.
“We were having so much loss in our nursing homes and trying to work with those folks to have the best outcomes, and making sure the public understood what we needed to do to stop the spread,” Herr added.
Despite the human loss and hardships many have felt, there is hope on the horizon. Vanderburgh County has now passed a major milestone with 50,000 people who have been vaccinated.
The new case numbers are going down.
A relaxation of restrictions is happening across the region.
Most of our southern Indiana counties are listed as blue on the COVID-19 metrics map, indicating low community spread, except for Gibson and Perry Counties.
Across Indiana, all 92 counties are either in blue or yellow. None of them are listed as orange or red.
Pike County health leaders say there have been no new cases in a week.
