Emge’s Deli closes downtown location, moving to north side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A downtown Evansville favorite is officially closing its doors.
Emge’s Deli has been open for 45 years in the downtown area, but the owners will be moving their business to the north side.
14 News observed as Emge’s Deli served its last customers on Main Street on Friday.
Although this was their final day downtown, owners of Emge’s say they’re excited for this next chapter forward.
“Thats going to be the main thing - our loyal customers that we’ve always had,” Owner Tracie Jones said. “But a lot of them said they’re going to follow us to the north side.”
Their new location will be in the Northbrook Shopping Plaza, near the north side Schnucks.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.