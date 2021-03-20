Deputies: Teen crashes after two car chases in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old is facing several charges after deputies say he tried to get away, twice.
They say they first tried to pull over Chance Rhoads just before midnight Friday morning, but he took off down Mill near First Avenue.
Deputies say during a chase, he ran a red light and reached speeds of 70-100 mph.
They say he ran a stop sign on Kentucky Avenue, and they eventually lost sight of him on Stringtown.
Deputies say they stopped the pursuit, but moments later, other VCSO deputies and EPD officers spotted him at First and Diamond.
They say he took off again down S.R. 66, but they lost sight of him again.
While checking the area, deputies say an EPD officer discovered that Rhoads had crashed his car at the curve of S.R. 66 and Weinbach, and it was about 20 feet off the road.
They say Rhoads had already fled the scene.
Deputies say they tracked down the owner of the car, Rhoads’ father, who agreed to call if he came home.
A few hours later, they say Rhoads turned himself in.
His charges include resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, and hit and run. As of Saturday morning, he was still in jail with no bond.
Deputies say Rhoads told them he ran because he had a joint in the car.
