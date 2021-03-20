Bench dedicated to Newburgh woman that died from COVID-19 after sewing masks for community

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new tribute to a local woman who helped her community at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As previously reported, Newburgh resident Bonnie McLeod sewed thousands of masks and gave them away to people who didn’t have one. She ended up contracting the virus and passed away around two months ago.
We spoke with Scott McLeod, Bonnie’s husband, about a new tribute to her that he’s proud to have with him. He says it’s a buddy bench that will soon be taken to Yankeetown Elementary School in memory of Bonnie.
14 News asked Scott on Saturday where he got the idea of creating this buddy bench, and he says it was actually Bonnie’s idea. Before she passed away, Bonnie asked her husband to make sure she had a buddy bench in her memory.
Scott explained why a buddy bench was perfect to honor his wife.
”It was about having a place that all her co-workers too can say if they’re having a bad day or something go out and talk to her, because she had a way with calming people down,” he said. “I mean she just did. She’s a good listener. She would listen to anybody and say that’s too bad or something, but then at the end of the conversation, they were best friends. They’d be okay. Everything was alright.”
Scott says it’s more than just a bench.
