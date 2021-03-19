1 year later: Nursing home resident celebrates birthday with hugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One year ago, the pandemic was just beginning, and visitor restrictions were in place at most long term care facilities.
We introduced you Elmer Roettger, a resident at Bethel Manor in Evansville.
He celebrated his 100th birthday inside, while his family had to stay outside.
Making it a year through a global pandemic is reason enough to celebrate, but Roettger and his family have another reason to celebrate his 101st birthday.
This year, they got to hug each other.
The birthday party started at 11 a.m.
