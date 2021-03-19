15 new COVID-19 cases reported in local Ill. counties, no new deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Friday, Illinois health officials reported 2,380 new coronavirus and 12 more deaths.
The state has now had 1,218,470 total cases and 21,034 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are five new cases in both Wabash and White counties, three new cases are in Wayne County and two new cases are in Edwards County.
There were no new deaths reported in our local counties.
The Wayne County Health Department plans to host a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Saturday.
That will be happening from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wayne County Health Department. Officials say they will be giving the first dose of the Moderna Vaccine.
It’s eligible to those in Phase 1B and 1B part two of the state’s vaccine rollout.
Officials say to bring an ID and an insurance card with you.
Health officials with the Wayne County Health Department say they have recently started using Nixle to send reminders for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
They say if you receive a message from 888777 with a date and time to come to the health department for your second vaccine.
They want to let residents know that the message is generated from them and is not a scam.
They also say Pfizer vaccines are available by appointment at the Walmart Pharmacy in Fairfield.
The Wabash County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic on March 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
That will take place at The House of Prayer in Albion.
The health department will be providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.
You can call 618-263-3873 to make your appointment.
They will be scheduling appointments for this clinic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,697 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,642 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,313 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 537 cases, 12 deaths
