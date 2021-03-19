Veterans of all ages now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Marion VA Medical Center is now offering vaccines to all veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs, regardless of their age.
The VA operates under the guidance of the Veterans Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Officials say they received word that enough of the vulnerable populations of veterans had been vaccinated to start giving it out to all veterans.
Nurse Practitioner Sarah Ice said she’s thrilled to have gotten to this point.
“These men and women have done so much for this country and for our freedom,” she said. “So to be able to give something back to them so that they can get back some freedom, it gets me a little bit. It’s exciting.”
Nearly 100 veterans were vaccinated in Evansville on Thursday. Officials say that 11,000 veterans have been vaccinated in the Marion VA system.
VA officials stressed they want every veteran in the area to be vaccinated.
They say the best way to get scheduled is to speak with a primary care clinic or behavioral health clinic, and they will schedule an appointment within a couple of days, if not that same exact day.
