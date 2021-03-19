United Way shifting focus to provide opportunities for people seeking employment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced Thursday it’s shifting the focus of its investment on empowering individuals and families in the Evansville area.
A statement released by United Way says the new focus is called “United for Impact: Building Pathways to Potential,” which redefines the organization’s framework and funding priorities.
Through its new focus, the organization will offer opportunities for any local 501(c)(3) nonprofit to apply for a competitive funding process that will assist individuals seeking employment.
“What we’re looking at is ways to improve income, increase wages, allow for folks to gain education and credentials to do better, and we’re also going to focus on mental health,” Amy Canterbury with United Way said. “How folks can help themselves and we can help them.”
The first Request for Proposal (RFP) for the funds will be released in September, with roughly $250,000 available for investment from United Way.
