Union County wrestling hopes to continue dominant legacy, prepares for semistate tournament

MORGANFIED, Ky. (WFIE) - In Union County, wrestling is not just a sport - it’s a way of life.
Over the years, many of the last names on the back of Union County’s uniforms stay the same, as wrestling is carried on from generation to generation.
This continued dedication has led to great success at Union County High School, carrying a tradition that exhibits 12 state championships, including five titles over the last five years.
“Going to the state tournament over the years is one of the big reasons I think why we continue to succeed,” Union County assistant wrestling coach Jarvis Elam said. “Our community supports us like no other. We couldn’t accomplish what we’ve been accomplishing without the community support. Our middle school won state the past year, so we’ve got a pretty solid feeder program, and it’s something special that we’ve been developing over the years. It’s good that we have those young guys, who continue to replace our seniors and our leaders,”
This year, though, is slated to be a slightly different road to the state finals.
The Braves will now have to compete in a semistate round, before moving onto the state tournament.
The reason behind this change is to limit and spread out crowd and team numbers due to COVID-19.
With the alteration though, wrestlers will have to reach the semistate championship match in their weight class in order to advance to the state finals in Winchester.
“It would mean the world to me,” Union County senior Darius Moore said. “We didn’t even know if we were gonna to get to have a season, so I’m really happy that we got to have one, and I’m hoping that my hard work will put me in that number spot for the state tournament.”
“We’re the best in the state, and we have a lot of numbers on that wall, and I just want to put another one up,” Braves senior Payne Carr said.
“Our guys have stayed positive and fought through a lot of adversity, and I think that’s a big part of Union County,” Braves assistant coach Brooks Black said. “We’re ready for anything that comes at us.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.