UE to return to regular operations for fall 2021 semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced Friday that they plan on returning to normal operations and offer most courses in-person for the fall 2021 semester.
School leaders say they will also offer online and hybrid courses when appropriate.
The university tells us the plans were developed in line with COVID-19 trends at the local, state, and national levels.
“Since the pandemic arrived last year, we have been looking forward to the day when we can safely return to normal,” said Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, University of Evansville president. “Even if there are precautions in place in the fall, we have every intention of providing the complete in-person college experience that is the foundation of our education at UE.”
School leaders say safety will remain a top priority. The university will continue to follow guidelines at the local, state and national levels.
The fall semester will follow a normal class schedule and is slated to begin Wednesday, August 25.
