Tecumseh’s Oxley stepping down as coach following 39-year tenure with basketball program

As I informed my players earlier today, I am stepping down as head coach of Tecumseh Basketball. It seems like only a short while ago that I was given a volunteer spot on staff, not 39 years ago. I truly appreciate the support of the administration and the efforts of my players and staff throughout the years. The opportunity to coach Tecumseh Basketball has been a tremendous blessing in my life. I have given Tecumseh Basketball everything I have to give, but the time has come for another lucky person to hold this position. Not very many people can say they grew up to do the job they dreamed of... but I can. Thank you Brave Nation! May God continue to bless us all! Once a Brave, always a brave.