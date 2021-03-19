Sunny and pleasant start to spring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant conditions will roll in with the weekend. Spring officially begins Saturday morning at 4:37 a.m. when the sun will be directly over the equator. Morning lows on Saturday will briefly touch freezing, but temps will recover to 60 under sunny skies in the afternoon. Sunday will start with lows in the middle 30s with a high of 64 in the afternoon. The sunny string continues into Monday when highs will push toward 70 degrees. A cold front will bring showers and storms into the Tri-State on Tuesday, with additional rain chances on Thursday and Friday next week.