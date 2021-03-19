State audit reports 26 additional COVID-19 deaths in Green River District from past year

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported another new COVID-19 related death along with 49 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 22 are in Daviess county, 15 are in Henderson County, five are in Hancock County, three are in Ohio County, and there are two new cases in both McLean and Webster counties.
The new death was a resident of Daviess County.
Green River health officials say they have recorded 20,480 total cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Out of those cases, officials say 18,373 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
Officials say based on an audit of death certificates from March 2020 through February 2021, there were 26 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in the district. Those newly reported deaths are reflected in the numbers at the bottom of this article.
Governor Andy Beshear revealed Thursday the state is expanding Group 1C of vaccine rollout for Kentuckians ages 50 and older. State residents in this age group will be allowed to schedule vaccine appointments starting on Monday.
He also says that state officials are striving for people ages 16 and older to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 12.
Starting on Friday, restaurants and bars can now serve customers until midnight. Doors will be required to close at 1 a.m.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,743 cases, 173 deaths, 8,817 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,811 cases, 55 deaths, 2,707 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,945 cases, 129 deaths, 3,675 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,419 cases, 51 deaths, 2,181 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,313 cases, 69 deaths, 3,768 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,156 cases, 19 deaths, 1,014 recovered
- McLean Co. - 831 cases, 28 deaths, 760 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,226 cases, 14 deaths, 1,130 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 792 cases, 16 deaths, 703 recovered
