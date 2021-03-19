Posey Co. APC considers changes to solar ordinance

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Area Plan Commission held a special called meeting on Thursday night. The focus was to talk about possible changes to the solar ordinance.
This was not a public hearing, but the APC did allow certain people to take the podium if the body wanted clarification. Due to lengthy discussion, this meeting lasted more than two and half hours.
The APC considered changes in four key areas within the existing solar ordinance.
One change would help hide some of the proposed solar panels. Right now, the solar panels would only have to be surrounded by a chain link fence. However, the new language would add a green buffer, specifically two rows of hedges or shrubs that are at least as high as the solar panels. More language is expected to be presented at the next meeting about this.
Another key area of concern is how close those panels could end up being to someone’s property and how high they are allowed to be. The APC is pushing forward with allowing a distance of 100 feet from property lines for non-participating land owners, or 250 feet from a home’s foundation, whichever is greatest.
Finally, land owners want to know what will happen after the useful life of these solar panels is over. Who is going to pay to remove them if the company that installs them is no longer around? This is what a surety bond is for. The landowners wanted the developer to put up some cash instead to guarantee money will be available to pay to remove the panels later.
In the end, it was suggested to keep the original ordinance as is. But, they would lower the net salvage value of the project to 35%.
Plus, recommendation was made to go ahead with the surety bond instead of cash. This part would be re-evaluated every five years.
The Area Plan Commission is a recommending body.
Once they have the revisions finalized, those will be sent to county commissioners.
