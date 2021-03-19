1 person killed, another hurt after Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Henderson.
That happened at around 9 Thursday night on Highway 41 North near the cloverleaf.
Henderson police believe a car went off the road before hitting a guard rail and ending up in the median.
We’re told no other cars were involved in that crash.
Police say the two people in the car were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.
We plan to check in this morning for more information.
That road was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.
