Many western Ky. schools to head back to class full-time next week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - It’s almost time for many western Kentucky students to head back to the classroom full-time.
Monday’s the day for Daviess County and Owensboro Public schools along with Henderson County Schools.
Respective school boards met and approved the March 22 return date after Governor Andy Beshear recommended all schools go back to some form of in-person learning a couple of weeks ago.
Owensboro and Daviess County schools will be back in the classroom five days a week, while Henderson schools will be back four days a week.
School officials have COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.
