Ind. reports new COVID death in Pike and Warrick counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, Indiana reported 878 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths.
One of those deaths was in Pike County, and another was in Warrick County.
That brings the total in the state to 675,388 cases and 12,495 deaths.
The map shows 24 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, six new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 45 and older, as well as those with certain conditions, are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,555 cases, 386 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,987 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,524 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,756 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,640 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,149 cases, 86 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,232 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 34 deaths
