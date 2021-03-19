Improved broadband internet coming to rural parts of Kentucky

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Better broadband connection is coming to McLean County after Kentucky lawmakers recently passed House Bill 320.
We are told that distribution cooperatives can access and leverage federal funding to extend and enhance the availability of broadband service to Kentucky residents who are currently unserved or underserved.
McLean County officials say the fiber optic opportunities provided to them will help them tremendously.
“And so we need those capabilities to be competitive on the homefront, but also reactive to try to recruit new people to move here,” Judge Executive Curtis Dame said. “If you want to buy a house here, a lot of the younger people tell me the first thing they look at is the high speed internet capabilities.”
Dame says he expects broadband in the county to improve within two years.
