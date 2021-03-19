Henderson nonprofit hosting clothing giveaway Sat.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson nonprofit organization is hosting a clothing and bag giveaway this weekend.
4 Good Community is holding that event at 10 a.m. Saturday at their redistribution center in Henderson at 1900 US 41 North.
Organizers say this event will be open to all kids in the Tri-State.
They will have brand-name clothing and bags for kids of all ages.
They say their sponsors for this giveaway will include names like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart, Agape Distribution and Didomi Seven Plus.
