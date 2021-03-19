‘Guns and Hoses’ charity boxing match set for Aug. 21

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Let’s get ready to rumble in 2021.
According to the 911 Gives Hope official Facebook page, the 13th edition of the “Guns and Hoses” boxing event is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2021 at the Ford Center.
The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This annual event is a charity boxing match between the Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department.
All the proceeds go towards 911 Gives Hope, which is an organization started in honor of Mickey Phernetton, and now donating to over 40 different charities that help disabled children and adults in the community.
