Grayville Community Unit School District announces plan to limit virtual learning options

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - The Grayville Community Unit School District announced Friday that remote learning options will soon be limited to only students who are considered at an increased risk for severe illness.
This change in virtual learning policy begins on Monday, March 29.
In a released statement to parents and guardians, Superintendent Julie Harrelson says that students must have a doctor’s note on file explaining their child has an immunocompromised condition and/or at high risk of increased severe illness to continue with remote learning.
School officials say that any student who does not attend school in person without a doctor’s note will be counted as an unexcused absence.
