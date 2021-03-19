Funeral plans made; Family gives update after McLean Co. crash

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We’re learning more about the condition of the people hurt in Thursday’s multi-vehicle crash in McLean County.
It happened around 11 a.m. Thursday on KY 81 near the Daviess County line.
The driver of one of the cars, Joshua Fox of Nortonville, was killed.
Two passengers in another car, 23-year-old Shawna Rodney and her daughter, 3-year-old Emberlyn Howard, were also killed.
The driver and another passenger in that same car were hurt and flown to hospitals.
The family of the driver, 24-year-old Dylan C. Howard of Calhoun, tells us he had surgery to fuse a broken neck. They say he goes by the name Cole.
The family says the other passenger, Cole and Shawna’s young son, may be released from a Louisville hospital Friday.
“We appreciate everyone’s prayers and support,” said Cole’s father.
The pastor for the family tells us arrangements were made at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home in Owensboro.
He says the funeral home is handling expenses for Emberlyn. There is a fund set up for Shawna’s expenses.
We’re told a visitation will be held Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
KY 81 was closed for more than nine hours as crews worked to piece together the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
Katie Tercek has spoken with more family members, and she’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.