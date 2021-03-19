EPD: 1 person sent to hospital after shooting on Parrett St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says one person was shot and transported to a nearby hospital on Thursday evening.
Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Parrett Street in Evansville slightly after 6 p.m.
The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.
Police continue to search for the suspect, but says there’s no threat to the public. Officers urge residents to keep away from Parrett Street for the next couple of hours.
This is a developing story.
We will update this article once more information is available.
