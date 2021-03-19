COVID-19 Vaccine soon available at Evansville CVS

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville CVS will soon join the list of places you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Evansville.
Eligible Hoosiers can start signing up now (Friday) for appointments. Go to CVS.com or call customer service at (800) 746-7287.
Officials say the vaccinations will begin as early as Sunday.
A news release did not disclose the location of the CVS, but the online registration shows it’s at the corner of Covert and Boeke. You are asked not to call the store directly about scheduling a vaccine.
Officials say supply for the expanded rollout in the state is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more communities.
This is just one location offering vaccines. You can also go to https://ourshot.in.gov to find other Indiana locations and register for an appointment.
Hoosiers 45 and older and those with certain conditions are eligible.
