Brighter, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front is finally sweeping all the clouds and rain. However, breezy conditions through this afternoon as winds gust 20 to 30 miles an hour. Sunny but chilly as high temps struggle into the lower 50s. Temps will quickly fall after sunset. Tonight, clear and colder as temps cascade into the upper 20s.
Spring begins Saturday morning under clear skies as temps drop below freezing. After early frost, sunny skies and seasonable as high temps settle in the upper 50s.
