Illinois to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older on April 12

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the plan to expand vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older on April 12.
Currently, every region of the state is in Phase 4 of the five-phase Restore Illinois mitigation plan, with Phase 5 comprising a post-pandemic normalcy as detailed here.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to provide a coronavirus update at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Health officials with the Wayne County Health Department say they have recently started using Nixle to send reminders for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
They say if you receive a message from 888777 with a date and time to come to the health department for your second vaccine.
They want to let residents know that the message is generated from them and is not a scam.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,694 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,637 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,308 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 535 cases, 12 deaths
