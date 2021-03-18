Illinois to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older on April 12

WATCH LIVE: Ill. Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update

Illinois to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older on April 12
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | March 18, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 11:35 AM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the plan to expand vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older on April 12.

Currently, every region of the state is in Phase 4 of the five-phase Restore Illinois mitigation plan, with Phase 5 comprising a post-pandemic normalcy as detailed here.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to provide a coronavirus update at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

You can watch that here.

Health officials with the Wayne County Health Department say they have recently started using Nixle to send reminders for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

They say if you receive a message from 888777 with a date and time to come to the health department for your second vaccine.

They want to let residents know that the message is generated from them and is not a scam.

Illinois Coronavirus Website

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,694 cases, 49 deaths
  • White County - 1,637 cases, 25 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,308 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 535 cases, 12 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.