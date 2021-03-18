Two people sent to hospital after crash near Twin Bridges

Van and Semi crash (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | March 18, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 2:32 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A van and a semi crashed Thursday afternoon near the Twin Bridges.

It happened in the southbound lanes.

Officials say the driver of the van swerved near the weigh station to avoid a semi that was exiting.

They say the driver swerved too far, went all the way into the median, then over corrected all the way across and partially under the semi.

Officials say the couple in the van was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was backed up while crews worked to clear the scene.

