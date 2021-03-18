Posey Co. Sheriff: Drugs found in box under hood of car

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County authorities arrested 38-year-old Zachary Addison during a traffic stop at Raben Road and Bone Bank Road.
Sheriff Tom Latham says K9 Bosco alerted Deputy Chris McKinney that there were illegal drugs.
He says during a search of the vehicle, authorities found a black box hidden under the hood in the engine compartment of the car.
He said inside was a big baggie stuffed with smaller baggies of drugs.
They also found a digital scale and some prescription painkillers.
That was enough to get a search warrant for Addison’s home where the task force says it found $125,000 dollars worth of meth, $40,000 in cash, and multiple firearms.
