Posey Co. Sheriff: Drugs found in box under hood of car
By Jackie Monroe and Jill Lyman | March 18, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 5:31 PM

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County authorities arrested 38-year-old Zachary Addison during a traffic stop at Raben Road and Bone Bank Road.

Sheriff Tom Latham says K9 Bosco alerted Deputy Chris McKinney that there were illegal drugs.

He says during a search of the vehicle, authorities found a black box hidden under the hood in the engine compartment of the car.

He said inside was a big baggie stuffed with smaller baggies of drugs.

They also found a digital scale and some prescription painkillers.

That was enough to get a search warrant for Addison’s home where the task force says it found $125,000 dollars worth of meth, $40,000 in cash, and multiple firearms.

Zachary Addison
Zachary Addison (Source: Posey Co. Sheriff's Office)
