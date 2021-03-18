Plane crashed in Cannelton 61 years ago Thursday

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been 61 years since a plane crash in Cannelton claimed the lives of 63 people.
The Indiana State Police Museum posted about the anniversary Thursday.
They say on March 18 1960, Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 710 heading from Minneapolis to Miami crashed near Cannelton, killing all 57 passengers and 6 crew members.
Museum officials say Indiana State Police were first notified of the crash by Mrs. William Rhodes, who reported a burning wing fragment falling from the sky.
They say the crash site spanned nearly two miles and was Indiana’s first major air disaster.
