ISP: Oakland City man arrested after stolen van, copper wire found on property

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested an Oakland City man Wednesday after troopers say they found a stolen van and around 700 feet of copper wire on his property.
Around 6 Wednesday evening, troopers say they were patrolling in Oakland City when they spotted a van that was reported stolen out of Pike County.
They say the vehicle was parked in the driveway of a home in the 300 block of South Lincoln Street.
Authorities say a trooper saw several hundred feet of copper wire that matched a description of wiring that was recently reported stolen from a Gibson County warehouse.
After troopers got a search warrant, they searched the property and say they found the stolen wire along with drug paraphernalia.
The homeowner, 44-year-old Daniel Goodman, was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he later posted bond and was released.
Troopers say the copper wire and stolen vehicle were seized.
