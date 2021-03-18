Ind. map shows day 4 of no new local COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, Indiana reported 966 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths.
None of those deaths were in our local counties.
That brings the total in the state to 675,388 cases and 12,495 deaths.
The map shows 19 new cases in Vanderburgh County, seven new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Warrick County, zero new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, four new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 45 and older, as well as those with certain conditions, are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,531 cases, 386 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,983 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,518 cases, 154 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,754 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,639 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,143 cases, 86 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,230 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 33 deaths
