Illinois State Police searching for man accused of murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

HARRISBURG, IL. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police is asking the public for assistance in finding a man they say is wanted for first-degree murder.
According to ISP, 36-year-old Alexander McWilliam, of Harrisburg, IL, is wanted in connection to the March 13th shooting death of Mishealia M. Meredith.
Officials say McWilliam is an African American man that is 5′10 and weighs approximately 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
We are told McWilliam is considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone sees McWilliam or knows of his current whereabouts, you’re cautioned not to approach him but to call 911.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.