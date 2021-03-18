House catches fire on Baker Ave. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Firefighters are in the 1100 block of Baker Ave. where a house caught fire.
They say the fire is under under control now, but crews are still on scene watching for hot spots.
Officials say seven adults and two children live in the home and were all there when the fire broke out.
They say two people were rescued from the second story porch on the back side of the home.
Two people were treated on scene for possible smoke inhalation.
The Red Cross has been called to help the family.
Louisiana St. is closed at Baker Ave.
