Henderson police looking for man who ran from traffic stop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are looking for the man who took off running from a truck during a traffic stop.
Officers say drugs and money were found inside during a search.
Police say an officer tried to pull over the black Ford truck because of an expired plate around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Clay Street.
That’s when the man took off.
Officers say several hundreds in bills were seen in plain sight. Marijuana and paraphernalia were also found inside.
If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the police.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.