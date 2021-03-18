Former Evansville mental health counselor sentenced for felony health care fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville mental health counselor has been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for felony health care fraud.
Officials with the US Attorney’s Office say 74-year-old Barbara Witte was convicted of felony health care fraud and sentenced to two years of federal probation. She was also ordered to pay $186,347 in restitution along with a $50,000 fine.
According to federal officials, Witte was a licensed mental health counselor and provided services for patients in Evansville and Vanderburgh County through her business, B-One Counseling.
They say she billed health care benefit programs, including Medicaid and Medicare, for medical services she provided.
Between January 2014 and July 2018, the US Attorney’s Office says Witte submitted over 2,000 materially false and fraudulent claims to Medicaid and Medicare. They say the claims were fraudulent because Witte had not actually provided services to the patients identified in the claims.
Investigators say Medicaid and Medicare processed Witte’s false claims and paid her for services she never provided.
The investigation was a collaborative effort between the FBI, Indiana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Office of Attorney General, and the US Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General.
