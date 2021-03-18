Expectant mothers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday marks the first full day pregnant women in Indiana can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Doctors at The Women’s Hospital on the Deaconess Gateway Campus say expectant mothers have been asking about vaccine eligibility for months, and Director of Perinatal Medicine and Ultrasound Dr. Brennan Fitzpatrick says that’s for good reason.
He says it is critical that soon-to-be moms can get a vaccine if they want one, because data published in the fall says pregnant women are three times more likely to be put on a ventilator and two times more likely to die from COVID-19, compared to non-pregnant patients.
This begs the question: is a vaccine safe for both the mom and baby?
“I think the short answer is yes,” says Dr. Fitzpatrick.
What’s the long answer?
Dr. Fitzpatrick suggests every mother meet with their own obstetrician before signing up for a vaccine.
“We are advocating for a shared decision-making model,” says Dr. Fitzpatrick, “which takes into account the patient’s risk of exposure, the patient’s comorbidities or other health issues, and the patient’s own preferences and values.”
Dr. Fitzpatrick also shared good news Thursday, saying some data suggests COVID-19 antibodies can in fact be passed from a pregnant mother to her baby.
“There was actually a child that was just born in the last couple of days to a healthcare worker who had received the vaccine,” says Dr. Fitzpatrick, “and that child also had antibodies.”
He says while doctors cannot say for sure all newborns in that situation would be immune, it is very biologically plausible for a newborn to have passive immunity from its mother.
“The placenta is set up in the third trimester to confer immunity to a newborn,” says Dr. Fitzpatrick. “So the passage of antibodies from mom to baby occurs as a natural process.”
The sign-up process is a little different for pregnant women and is similar to what the state has done for other people who qualify due to certain health conditions.
Doctors must send patient information to the state, and then each mother will receive a unique link to sign up.
If you believe you are eligible, but have not yet received a link, you are asked to contact your doctor.
