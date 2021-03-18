Evansville to receive nearly $67.5M from American Rescue Plan Act

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville is expecting to receive nearly $67.5 million.
This money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act signed by the President last week.
Mayor Winnecke says the city is waiting for more clarity on how the money can be spent. Discussions are currently ongoing with an outside financial consultant along with state and federal lobbyists
In the meantime, they are working to total up the financial problems caused by the pandemic. City leaders are eyeing infrastructure improvements, such as water and sewer utilities.
Winnecke expects the first payment to be sent within 60 to 90 days. The administration will take proposals to the city council.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.