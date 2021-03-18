Evansville police investigating after body found in ditch along Hwy 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after the body of an elderly man was found in a ditch in front of the Comfort Inn on Highway 41 North near Lynch Road.
Sgt. Nick Winsett with EPD tells us it was reported around 6:50 Thursday morning.
Authorities tell us the body has not been identified at this time.
They also tell us he could have been hit overnight.
Officials say there’s no record of the man at the hotel.
This is a developing story. We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.
